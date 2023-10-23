Applications have opened today for people to become train drivers with Iarnród Éireann.

Train drivers are being sought in Westport and Galway, as well as Athlone, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin stations (including Connolly, Heuston and DART locations Fairview and Bray).

The duty of a train driver, as listed in the advertisement, is to deliver safe, customer focused journeys, with scope to continue on to future roles in supervisory and management positions.

Jane Cregan of Iarnród Éireann has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.