Work has commenced on a multi-million-euro commercial development project in Castlebar town centre.

Dermot Fadden, a prominent local businessman and owner of Sixth Sense men’s fashion company, has confirmed the commencement of an ambitious revitalisation effort at the former Lavelle’s Bakery and Upper Crust sites on Main Street.

The project is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

Mr. Fadden’s vision includes the creation of cutting-edge retail spaces on the ground floor, along with office facilities to house the head offices of Sixth Sense, in addition to residential accommodations. A central feature of this development is the integration of a new retail link, further extending the current riverside and greenway walks in the town.

Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon conveyed his enthusiasm and support for the project, highlighting the significant boost this project will provide to Castlebar’s town centre.

Dermot Fadden says this project has been nine years in the making and has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.