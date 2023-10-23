The Housing Minister has approved an application from Mayo County Council to build 66 new homes in Ballina.

The Development on the Killala Road will be a mix of houses and apartments targeted at the general housing list but also for people with disabilities and older people.

The site is the former Cheshire Home site in the town.

The proposal will now go to planning and then proceed to tender.

Mayo based Minister Dara Calleary acknowledges the housing crisis that currently exists in the county but says this scheme along with last week’s announcement for the development on the Foxford Road will go some way to help alleviate the problem.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.