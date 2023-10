Mayo has now been added to a status Yellow rain alert issued by Met Eireann.

The warning will be in place until 6pm this evening along Galway.

A separate rain warning is in place for Roscommon until 4am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned of possible flooding and dangerous travelling conditions as rain warnings were issued for 20 counties, including a Status Orange warning for Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.