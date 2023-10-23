A third permanent Mainstream teacher has been appointed to Keadue National School in North Roscommon.

This news has been confirmed by Fianna Fail Government Senator Eugene Murphy.

Senator Murphy says he is delighted for the Community in Keadue that they will have a third teacher in their midst shortly.

The school which has a current enrolment of 48 is expected to grow in the coming years.

The enrolment has doubled in the past two years.

Senator Murphy was delighted to assist the school and I thank the Minister for Education Norma Foley for meeting him and acting speedily on the matter.

He expresses his gratitude to the Department of Education and has thanked the Principal of the school Marie Jinks for her persistence.