Construction on the new innovation quarter in Ballina’s former military barracks is due to be completed next month (November).

Funding of more than 5 million euro was approved by government in 2019 for the development, under the Urban Regeneration Renewal Scheme.

The development is set to transform the historic town centre military complex, that dates back to 1742, into a state-of-the-art digital hub and innovation centre. It will provide the capacity to create up to 210 jobs while also acting as a catalyst for the urban regeneration of the town and its surroundings.

At this week’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District, Killala based councillor Jarlath Munnelly insisted that tenants for the new development should be actively sought ahead of its completion, and in addition he asked for an invitation to be extended to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to officially open it.

The Fine Gael councillor has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why it’s so important now to attract tenants into the state of the art facility.