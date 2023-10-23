The man who has pleaded guilty to the murder of two men in Sligo last year is due to be sentenced today.

Proceedings are due to get underway at the Central Criminal Court later.

In July, Yousef Palani pleaded guilty to the murders of Aidan Moffitt at Carton Heights in Sligo on April 10th and that of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, in the town two days later on April 12th, 2022.

The 23 year old also pleaded guilty to intentionally harming Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th, 2022.

Palani had been due to go on trial on November 13th.

However, he is due to be sentenced today at the Central Criminal Court when victim impact evidence will also be heard.

He first appeared at Sligo District Court on April 14th last year where he was charged with the two murders.

Since then he has been remanded in Castlerea Prison.

The sentencing hearing is due to get underway at the Central Criminal court later this morning.