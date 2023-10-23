A Status Orange rain warning is in effect for Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford, while 14 counties were issued with a Status Yellow alert.

Met Éireann has warned of potential flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility as three separate alerts come into place.

The Orange warning will be in effect until 6am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow rain alert has been issued for counties Roscommon, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wicklow and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow.

A separate Status Yellow rain warning issued for Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary will be in place until 6pm.