Ukrainian refugees may have to find their own accommodation after three months, under new plans being considered by the government.

According to the Irish Examiner, the change being examined by the Department of Integration and the Taoiseach, will form part of a new policy for people fleeing the war.

The paper reports state accommodation would be made available for three months and following this, Ukrainians have to move to a pledged home, or find a property in the private rental sector.

The move will only apply to new arrivals into the country, and is expected to be brought to cabinet soon.