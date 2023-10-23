A growing number of Gardai­ are resigning from their jobs due to workplace bullying and stress.

According to the Garda Representative Association, the exit interviews of 40 resigning officers reveal a worrying work culture, where mental stress and burnout are common and saying overall morale is low.

106 Gardai­ have left their jobs this year some having only been in the force for five years.

Author of the report, Assistant to the General Secretary of the GRA Tara McManus says the findings are shocking.