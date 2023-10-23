One in ten Travellers are losing their lives to suicide.

That's the finding of a new report from the Traveller Counselling Service, which is calling for an out of hours crisis phone line for the community.

One of the primary recommendations in the report emphasises the need for a Traveller-led, state-supported crisis phone line for Travellers and their families, developed in partnership with an existing phone crisis support line.

Marina Cunningham Manager of the Meath Traveller Workshop says suicide doesn't always happen during office hours.