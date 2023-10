The National Lottery says despite last night's glitch, the first results picked in the Plus 1 draw are "final".

The drum started before it should have, which led to the programme being taken off air.

In a statement, the company said it was to protect the "integrity of the draw or the numbers drawn" and it went ahead with the draw off-air.

Fran Whearty, Corporate Communications Executive at The National Lottery says the winning numbers were released...