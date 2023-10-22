Fine Gael has announced the six candidates that will run in the Galway city Local Elections next year.

The six candidates were confirmed at a selection convention held last night in the Menlo Park Hotel and was chaired by Senator Martin Conway.

In Galway City Centre Ward, Mayor of Galway City Cllr Eddie Hoare and former Mayor Cllr Frank Fahy were both selected to run again next June.

In the Galway City Centre West Ward, former Mayor Cllr Clodagh Higgins was selected to contest the elections where she will be joined by Asraf Chowdhury.

In the Galway City Centre East Ward, Shane Forde and Aisling Keogh were both selected to run.

The convention that was due to take place today to announce the candidates for the Oranmore/Athenry electoral area of Galway County Council has been postponed to a later date.