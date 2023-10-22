Families and students across the county are being reminded that the closing date to apply for third level grants in fast approaching.

Mayo deputy Alan Dillon is calling on anyone who can apply for a SUSI grant to do so, adding that the cost of living measures announced earlier this month in Budget 2024 widens the eligibility for such grants.

Under Budget 2024 cuts have been made to undergraduate student contribution fees, for any family earning less than 100,000 euro

Deputy Dillon says there has also been significant increases in student grants, extensions to the renter's tax credits and to public transport fare discounts for young people.

The SUSI grant applications close on Thursday November, 2nd, 2023.

Deputy Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey...