The Citizens Assembly on Drugs has called on the State to take urgent, decisive and ambitious action to improve its response to the harmful impacts of drugs use.

It comes as the Assembly starts its final day of deliberations and voting, on recommendations to deliver to Government.

The Assembly is voting on what the next version of the National Drugs Strategy should include, following the recommendation yesterday that a comprehensive health-led approach should replace criminal convictions for simple possession of all drugs.

Suggestions include stronger community policing, providing therapeutic supports for children and young people, and developing alternative pathways for young people engaged in low-level supply of drugs.

The Assembly is calling on the Government to publish the new Strategy by June of next year.