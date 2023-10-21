There is no proposed change in the Finance Bill for farmers affected by the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT), despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promising in the Dáil that the Government would fix this unjust tax.

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh said “while the deferral of the tax is important, the underlying flaws must be addressed.

She says numerous politicians, Ministers and the Taoiseach recognised the unfair situation whereby genuinely farmed land was caught up in the saga.

However, the Finance Bill shows no material change.

IFA has ongoing contact from farmers who are concerned for the viability of their family farms.

Rose Mary McDonagh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew....