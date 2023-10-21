A Sligo based Independent councillor says the lack of an increase to top-up payments for employment schemes in this year's Budget is extremely disappointing.

Currently, anyone who takes part in the TUS or CE schemes or the Rural social scheme receives a €27.50 top-up added to their job seekers allowance.

However, Deputy Marian Harkin doesn't believe this is adequate.

She says that these schemes are there to help people back into work, and for those who may have to pay for childcare or travel for the scheme, the top up they receive isn't enough to cover many of those costs.

Deputy Harkin believes a further increase to such a top up payment would incentivise more to take part in the schemes.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that there was an increase in last year's Budget, but nothing was added to it this year....