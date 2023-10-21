29 per cent of businesses are more optimistic about the future despite concerns about the economy while 43 percent expect their company to grow next year.

Research carried out by Amarach for Business Plus also found that consumers are cautiously optimistic about the future.

The research also found just under half of consumers are of the view that there lives have returned to normal since the start of the pandemic.

Chairman of Amarach Research, Gerard O'Neill says despite the uncertainty there is a sense of optimism regarding the Irish economy.