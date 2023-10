Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year-old Laurence Doyle, who is missing from Ballinasloe, Co.Galway, since Thursday morning, 19th October 2023.

Laurence is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Laurence's whereabouts are asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.