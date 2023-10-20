Earlier today, a meeting took place in Castlebar in a further attempt to resolve the Lahardane GP issue.

Present at the meeting were representatives of the HSE, one member of the community in Lahardane, the GP who wishes to take up the vacant position and leader of the Rural Ireland Organisation Gerry Loftus.

The Rural Ireland Organisation has confirmed that following this meeting a contract has been offered by the HSE.

The organisation has confirmed that a contract will be drawn up next week.

The doctor and the HSE will meet next week with the hope of finalizing the details surrounding the re-establishment of a GP in the community.