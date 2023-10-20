Gardaí seized a large quantity of illegal fireworks during a search in County Sligo yesterday, Wednesday 18th October 2023.

This search was undertaken as part of Operation Tombola, which was launched at the start of October to help keep people safe from the dangers of fireworks.

The operation took place at a residence in Sligo town shortly after 6:30pm. In total, approximately €20,000 of illegal fireworks were seized.

A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized. Investigations are ongoing in relation to this seizure at Sligo Garda station.

Operation Tombola (launched on 1st October 2023) sees An Garda Síochána work with partners and stakeholders to increase understanding on the harm fireworks may cause as Halloween approaches, while also highlighting the legislation which prevents the possession of unlicensed fireworks.

The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal. It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State and Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

Fireworks can cause great distress to farm animals and family pets and there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.