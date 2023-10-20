The Health Minister says the opening of a new radiation oncology centre at Galway University Hospital is "very good news" for people in the region.

It has been delivered at a cost of 70.7 million euro as part of the National Cancer Strategy.

The centre will provide greater capacity for radiation therapy treatment and the ability to provide new sophisticated radiation therapy treatments.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in Galway today said the state of the art facility will provide enormous benefits for patients...