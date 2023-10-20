Entries are now being accepted for the Third annual Cathaoirleach awards which were launched today by Mayo County Council.

The Cathaoirleach’s Awards honour and celebrate the individuals and groups that work quietly behind the scenes to make our communities stronger, more vibrant and caring, often inspiring and motivating others to become actively involved in their communities.

Nominations for the awards will close on Friday, January 12th 2024 with the awards ceremony taking place in early 2024.

For more information on the awards you can log onto mayo.ie/cathaoirleachawards2023.

Michael Loftus is the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council.

He told Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren more about the awards....