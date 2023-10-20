One of the men arrested in connection with a drugs find in County Roscommon yesterday is due in court today (Friday).

The man in his 40s has been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Castlerea District Court today.

A second man arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The search was conducted yesterday at a residence in the Annaghmore area of Kilteevan by Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit with assistance by Gardaí from Roscommon, the Garda Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit, North Western Region.