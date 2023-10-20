The EPA is calling for urgent action to improve the quality of private water supplies.

It's found drinking water from group water schemes and small private supplies is of a lower standard than the public supply.

There are over 380 group schemes across rural Ireland, supplying water to around 200 thousand people.

Some of the issues established include the presence of E. Coli in the water and also THM's which is formed when organic matter reacts with chlorine that is used in the disinfection process.

The Environmental Protection Agency also says the total number of small private supplies remains unknown as not all have registered with their local authority.

Michelle Roche is an inspector with the EPA's office of Environmental Enforcement.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about those issues found in some of the group water schemes across the region...