TFI Local Link Mayo is launching a new bus service from Ballina to Castlebar from Monday week, the 30th of October.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 454 will operate three daily return services Monday to Sunday from Ballina to Castlebar. The route will continue to connect villages and areas such as Ballina, Ardagh Cross, Crossmolina, Lahardane, Bofeenaun, Massbrook House, Pontoon, Caurane, Parke, Turlough and Castlebar.

The route will also provide improved peak-time and evening services seven days a week for commuters, as well as improved connectivity to the National Museum of Ireland, regional bus services in Ballina and regional bus and rail services in Castlebar.

Sarah Togher, TFI Local Link Mayo General Manager says for the first time rural communities on this route will have a frequent bus service that will provide access to essential amenities and regular onward connections seven days a week. The frequency of service fits with the Local Link goals to provide accessible, integrated and sustainable transport that can provide a viable public transport alternative to car journeys.