The annual National Heritage Week awards ceremony takes place this afternoon in Gloster House, Offaly.

Climate Action Louisburgh Locality based in Louisburgh has been shortlisted for an award.

It has been nominated for the Water Heritage Award which recognises the event that best explored how a canal, river, lake or sea shaped the heritage of a locality or celebrates water as an integral part of our natural heritage.

They organised the Explore Louisbugh’s River Life event which brought biologists to the banks of the Bunabhann River to identify fish and insects, and to explain how these creatures live, are interdependent, and to demonstrate how healthy a river is just by the species that live in it.

The National Heritage Awards recognises the enormous contribution of individuals and community groups across Ireland in ensuring the preservation, protection, and promotion of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage.

The awards honour those organisers who created the most engaging and inspiring events and projects for National Heritage Week 2023 as well as Ireland’s Heritage Hero. Almost 2,000 events and projects took place around the country in August during National Heritage Week, as communities and individuals answered the Heritage Council’s invitation to explore this year’s theme of living heritage.

The ceremony will be livestreamed from the website on Friday from 3.45pm: www.heritageweek.ie/awards