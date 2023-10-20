A first of its kind, interactive ‘Biobus’ designed to show people how to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels in everyday life, has embarked on a five-week journey of Ireland, calling at Dunnes, Castlebar, from 08:30am-12.30pm, on Monday week, 30th October.

The ‘Biobus’ was specially developed by BiOrbic.

The national Biobus tour is part of this year’s Bioeconomy Ireland Week. It will cover 36 locations, visiting every county and inviting schools, community groups and individuals to learn about the bioeconomy and how local companies are already developing innovative bio-based products.

The bus will be powered by 100% renewable plant waste matter provided by Irish company Certa.

Professor Kevin O’Connor, Director of BiOrbic explains what visitors to the Biobus can expect:

“The Biobus explores just how much we rely on fossil fuels and presents examples of everyday bio-based products, with many of these examples coming from home-grown Irish companies or Irish research projects. We are at the early stages of a bio-revolution, where we will transition from a dependence on fossil resources to a more sustainable and balanced circular bioeconomy”.

Schools, community groups and individuals can register their interest via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.