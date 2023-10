Families are being encouraged to take a 24 hour 'CyberBreak' today.

New research by CyberSafeKids highlights the negative impact of smart devices on young people, with almost a third of 12 to 16 year olds saying they "find it hard to switch off from games and apps".

17 per cent of eight year olds admitted they "waste time online", with that figures rising to almost 70 per cent by the age of 16.

The charity is challenging families to put their smart devices down from 5pm today to 5pm tomorrow.