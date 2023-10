Almost three in 10 renters in Ireland want to own a home - but don't think they ever will.

The latest data from the Banking and Payments Federation shows the desire for homeownership in Ireland remains strong.

85 per cent of renters surveyed said they want to or expect to buy a home, with almost a third expecting to do so in the five years.



Chief Executive of the BPFI, Brian Hayes said a lot of people are currently looking to buy their first home.