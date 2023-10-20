A West Mayo Councillor has branded the First Home Scheme as not fit for purpose.

Just one person in Mayo availed of the scheme since it was launched last July.

The government and banks backed initiative is a shared equity scheme to help bridge the gap between a deposit and mortgage for first-time buyers and self-builds.

To qualify, the purchase price of a property or self-build cost must be equal to or below the property price ceiling for the local authority area in which the property is located. In Mayo the ceiling cost is €325,000.

There have been six approvals in the county - the figure nationally is 2,551.

Councillors in Mayo have requested that that figure be raised following a presentation by First Home Scheme CEO Michael Broderick.

Councillor Johno O’Malley says €325,000 wouldn’t buy you a house in Westport.

Cllr. O’Malley says young couples can't get on the property ladder as outsiders are coming in with money and buying houses.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....