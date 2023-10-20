The North West region is set to benefit from six new fire appliances to help maintain a reliable frontline response.

The funding was announced by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, as part of a major €20.8 million investment for the provision of 40 new ‘Class B’ fire appliances, which will be allocated across the country’s 27 Local Authority Fire and Rescue Services.

According to the Irish Independent, Donegal and Mayo have been granted funding for two new appliances for each county, while counties Leitrim and Roscommon have both received funding for one fire appliance.

‘Class B’ fire appliances are the first appliances mobilised to all incidents.