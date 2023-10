A Roscommon Solicitor is to be appointed as one of the country's newest Circuit Court Judges.

Christopher Callan, from Boyle, was approved for the position by cabinet yesterday.

Mr Callan is an elected member of the Council of the Law Society and a partner in the Callan Tansey law firm, which has several regional offices.

He is one of two solicitors to be raised to Judge in this selection process, with the positions to be conferred by President Michael D Higgins in the coming weeks.