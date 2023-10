The Irish Medical Organisation is warning it will take 'all necessary action' to protect non-consultant hospital doctors.

It met with the HSE today on concerns over a planned HSE recruitment freeze and called for it to be lifted.

The IMO claims it would lead to dangerous conditions for patient care.

Dr. Rachel McNamara from the IMO says NCHDs are suffering unprecedented levels of work-related stress and burnout and are utterly dejected by this news.