A Mayo native is to take centre stage as the female lead in a new Irish drama.

The Cousin centers around Dan, a young, aspiring artist who gains acceptance into a prestigious art college with his project, 'The Saints of Fairfield.'

Ellie McHale-Roe is a native of Midfield in Swinford and portrays the character of Michelle, Dan's ex-girlfriend and co-parent to their daughter, adding a layer of complexity and depth to the unfolding drama.

The show is one of three new twenty-five-minute dramas as part of Storyland 2023 by RTE and Screen Ireland and is set to air next Thursday 26th October at 10.30 pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.