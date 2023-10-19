A group of Australian and New Zealand travel agents have been visiting Mayo, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. The travel agents are all ‘Ireland Specialists’, who have taken part in Tourism Ireland’s extensive online training programme about this country.

The aim of the visit is to familiarise them with Ireland’s tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic about the country when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

Their busy itinerary included afternoon tea and a falconry display at Ashford Castle, a bread-making experience at The Irish Soda Bread Way and a visit to Westport House.

The travel agents stayed overnight in Westport at The Wyatt and they had dinner at Lydon’s Lodge in Cong and at M.J. Hoban’s in Westport.