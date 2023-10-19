Another public meeting will take place tonight with regards to the potential closure of the Bonniconlon Post Office.

Fine Gael Councillor John O’Hara says that the position of post master has been advertised for two months.

He says that the manager of the shop where the post office is located has applied for the position but it is not possible for the facility to run on the funding that is being provided by An Post.

Over 60 people attended a meeting last Tuesday night and Cllr. O’Hara says it’s important to keep the pressure on to ensure the post office remains open

He says if a resolution isn’t found by tomorrow week the post office in Bonniconlon is gone.

The meeting begins this evening at 8:00pm in the Community Centre in the village.

Cllr. O’Hara has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.