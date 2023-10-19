Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the R328 outside Dunmore yesterday afternoon.

The collision between a van and a car occurred on the road between Dunmore and Garrafrauns at approximately 3:10pm.

The drivers of both vehicles, males in their 60s & 20s, and the passenger in one of the vehicles, a woman in her 60s, were transferred to University College Hospital Galway for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.