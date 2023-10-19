There is a real threat of further severe flooding in the town of Crossmolina, as the weather forecast is warning of further heavy rain over the next number of days and into this weekend.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District the Cathaoirleach of Mayo county council, Crossmolina based councillor Michael Loftus, called on council management to ensure that large sandbags and pumps will be in place in the town as the threat of flooding increases over the winter months.

He said the delay in reports on the long promised OPW flood relief scheme for the town means householders and business owners are faced with another winter of worry and fear, continuously monitoring the local water levels for fear of another major flood.

The Fianna Fail councillor told the meeting that the OPW has said that the town almost certainly will experience flooding again this year.

Cathaoirleach Loftus told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the ongoing flood anxiety for the local community…