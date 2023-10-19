50 households will be receiving offers of tenancies over the next number of days for the new 50 unit, Rehins Fort social housing development, in Ballina.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District council it was confirmed by council management that the letters were in the post to those offered the new housing units, located just off the Foxford Road in the town.

The news was welcomed by all councillors present, however, a number of councillors expressed concerns about the rate at which additional new social housing units are being delivered within the Municipal District.

Councillors says they are not satisfied with the supply of social housing, in light of the ever increasing housing waiting list in the district.

Independent councillor Mark Duffy told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that while there is concern about the supply of housing in the district, occupancy of the state of the art new Rehins Fort development is very welcome…