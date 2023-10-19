Half a million euro, the top prize, in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw was won in Ballina.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket on Tuesday, the day of the draw, at Casey’s Londis on the Circular Road in Ballina.

Store Manager Valerie Horan told Midwest News this morning that they are thrilled to have sold the winning 500,000 euro ticket and added that they were very busy on the day, and most of their customers were locals, and so they are strongly of the belief that a local person has scooped the half a million.

The lucky ticket holder has made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for them to claim their prize.

Valerie spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the excitement in Casey’s over the selling of the half a million euro ticket…