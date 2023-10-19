Another meeting to try and resolve the Lahardane GP issue will take place in Castlebar tomorrow (Friday).

The HSE has invited one member of the community in Lahardane, the GP who wishes to take up the vacant GP position in the village, and Leader of The Rural Ireland Organisation, local man - Gerry Loftus to attend tomorrow’s meeting

According to Mr Loftus it is hoped an agreement can be put in place as to how the position for a GP in Lahardane can be filled.

The village of Lahardane lost their GP at the start of this month and the 1,100 GMS patients that had been attending the local GP have been transferred to a two -GP practice in Crossmolina.

The HSE had advertised for a GP in Lahardane but had failed to receive an application for the position.

The local community has been campaigning to restore the GP position in the village, and say they have located a GP that is interested in taking up the position.

There is concern however, that the GMS patients locally have already been transferred to the Crossmolina practice.

The community sought and secured a meeting with the HSE on the matter earlier this month, and the HSE has now convened tomorrow’s meeting as a follow-up.