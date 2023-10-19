One of the region’s fastest-growing traditional music festivals gets underway from today in Foxford, with some of the best traditional artists from across Connacht taking part.

There are 25 separate events planned for the four-day Foxford Traditional Weekend, which is a cultural mix of music, song and dance.

Two major concerts will take place over the weekend, but the event gets underway today with Teen Trad’ a showcase of talented teenage musicians (Cruiser’s, 6pm) and Rambling House (Moy Hotel, 8pm).

Daytime on Saturday is dominated by the music workshops taking place at Foxford National School in the company of expert tutors, while in Foxford Woollen Mills audiences will be treated to a lunchtime recital from the Mayo Harp Ensemble and Gráinne Hambly.

On Sunday, ‘Trad for Tots’ is at 11.30am in the Moy Hotel, a collaboration between Foxford’s own trad musicians and the Foxford Brass and Reed Band can be heard from 1pm in Foxford Woollen Mills, and there’s a junior session at 3pm in Cruiser’s.

For full details and bookings, visit www.foxfordtraditionalweekend.com.