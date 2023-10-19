An ongoing foul odour problem on the Knock road in Claremorris was raised in the Dail yesterday by Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring.

Deputy Ring says it’s a “serious health and safety issue and it is gravely impacting on the lives of the people in the area”.

This foul odour has been ongoing for sixteen years and is affecting 150 households in this area. He described it as “being everywhere” and claimed local householders “cannot even open windows in their houses”.

He said, to date, Mayo County Council has not resolved the problem. “Irish Water were on site a number of weeks ago. They carried out some works but a week later, the problem returned. The people affected by this issue are suffering on a daily basis. It is impacting hugely on their quality of life. They have pleaded with the Council and Irish Water over the years to help them but it has fallen on deaf ears”.

“A new sewerage system was put in many years ago and there is no doubt that there is a fault somewhere along the line. Something has gone very wrong with it”.

Deputy Ring asked Minister of State Malcolm Noonan yesterday to arrange a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water, officials from the Department and himself to discuss and resolve the issue once and for all.

The Minister agreed to do that.

Deputy Ring told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why he had raised the matter in the Dail yesterday….

In response the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan stated:

“In the first instance, the County Council is responsible for investigating and dealing with complaints of poor air quality, including odours. I note the serious issues raised by the Deputy relating to Knock Road, Claremorris. All potential sources of the odour would need to be investigated to establish the cause and origins of the issues. The County Council may be able to deal with the issue from within its own book of powers and functions. If the issue involves an Environmental Protection Agency-regulated site, the local authority will pass the complaint to the agency for a response. The EPA, as environmental regulator, is responsible for setting quality standards and enforcing compliance with EPA Licences. I understand from inquiries that have been made with Uisce Éireann that the company and the local authority water services area staff are investigating sewers as one potential source but have not identified any specific source of the odour issue. Pumping stations in the area are operating normally and there is no evidence of blockages in the sewer system. Uisce Éireann source control has advised that there are no business or commercial discharges on this section of network. Further investigations are to be undertaken for any potential unlicensed discharges in this area.

This area of the sewer network is included in the odour control programme and Uisce Éireann is currently gathering and processing data for the next stage of the assessment. Options for remedial action will be developed once this assessment has been completed. If the matter is indeed related to the public sewers, that is the sole responsibility of Uisce Éireann, as the Deputy will appreciate. The company is responsible for the maintenance and cleaning of the public sewer network. Uisce Éireann has statutory responsibility for all aspects of water services planning, delivery and operation at national, regional and local levels. Private sewers are a matter for the individual owners to address. Additional information and advice on the public collection and treatment of wastewater is available on Uisce Éireann’s website.

To respond to the Deputy specifically, he has requested that I organise a meeting with the CEO of Uisce Éireann and officials from my Department. That meeting should be with Uisce Éireann officials locally and with area staff from Mayo County Council. I know they have met previously but Uisce Éireann is working to resolve and identify the source of the problem. If the source of the problem is not the sewer network, area engineers need to find from where it is coming from. Certainly, we can pass the Deputy's note on to Uisce Éireann. The responsibility lies with Uisce Éireann and, hopefully, the matter will be resolved in a timely manner”.