A EuroMillions player in Ballina scooped a half a million euro, the top prize, in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

He /she had purchased their ticket on Tuesday, the day of the draw, at Casey’s Londis on the Circular Road in Ballina.

Store Manager Valerie Horan told Midwest News this morning that they are thrilled to have sold the winning 500,000 euro ticket and added that they hope someone from the local community is the lucky winner and they wish her/him health and happiness.

The lucky ticket holder has made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for them to claim their prize.

While over 39,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws on Tuesday night, it was a player in Portugal who won the overall jackpot worth more than 67 million euro.