There are renewed calls on the government to address the extended delays in receiving test dates for those waiting for a driving test.

Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon says the average wait time across the country is 30 weeks, with some people in Mayo waiting at least 21 weeks.

He says it's 'ridiculous' that many people are expected to wait that long when a test is meant to be received within 10 weeks.

It comes at a time where many students in particular cannot find student accommodation, and now can't commute to college as they are still waiting for a driving test.

Deputy Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....