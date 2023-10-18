As today marks EU Anti-Trafficking Day, A Irish MEP is urging the government here to do more in regards to anti-trafficking legislation.

Maria Walsh says Ireland currently sits at Tier 2 on the UN Watchlist for Human Trafficking, with an estimated 3000 to 4000 people trafficked in and out of the country every year.

An updated EU Anti-Trafficking Directive was passed at the European Parliament this morning.

The Fine Gael MEP says more needs to be done to tackle the issue here and people need to be aware of the signs of human trafficking.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....