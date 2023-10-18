A vote will take place in the Dail tonight on a Sinn Fein Proposal calling on Government to revise the budgetary provisions for disability services.

Erris based Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says Budget 2023 has starved disability services in Mayo of funding and has urged Government TDs in Mayo to stand up for people with disabilities in their constituency by supporting Sinn Fein's Dail motion to address this funding failure.

Deputy Conway-Walsh says their proposal is call for new monies to be made available for improvements amount to at least €155 million next year and separately to ensure that the costs of disability and running disability services are properly provided for.

She says the government has the money to sort this out and cannot starve these vital services of funding they need to continue to operate and has been giving more details to Midwest News.