The Heritage Council has today announced its shortlisted candidates for the top awards at the annual National Heritage Week awards ceremony which takes place in Gloster House, Offaly, on Friday

Climate Action Louisburgh Locality is among those hoping to take home an award.

The group has been nominated for the Water Heritage Award which recognises the event that best explored how a canal, river, lake or sea shaped the heritage of a locality or celebrates water as an integral part of our natural heritage.

The event was a real hands-on workshop suitable for all ages with expert advice on how to identify different species in the water and what kind of measures people can take to ensure a healthy habitat for a rich eco system that supports biodiversity.

The National Heritage Awards recognises the enormous contribution of individuals and community groups across Ireland in ensuring the preservation, protection, and promotion of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage.