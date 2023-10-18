Former Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry has revealed he will not contest the next general election.

The Sligo politician has spent over two decades in national politics.

According to today's Irish Independent, in a statement, Mr MacSharry says it has been an extraordinary privilege to serve in the Oireachtas since 2002.

He was first elected to the Seanad as a Senator on three occasions between 2002 and 2016. He then contested the general election in 2016, getting a seat and retaining that seat in the 2020 election.

Mr MacSharry resigned as a Fianna Fail party member last year due to the handling of a complaint against him.